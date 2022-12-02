Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Considering how Mike White looked in his first outing this season, fans have been wondering why it was Joe Flacco who started the season while Zach Wilson was injured, and not White himself. Yesterday DC Jeff Ulbrich spoke about being impressed by White all season long, even when White was working with the scout team. On top of that, Joe Benigno spoke on the Tiki and Tierney podcast in early September mentioning that the Jets could very well be afraid that White is better than Wilson, they and likely didn’t want to stir up a quarterback controversy that early in the season. Whatever the case may be, I’m hoping to see a longer leash for White than what he received last season. Let’s hope that leads to wins for the Jets going forward. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 13 at Vikings - Thursday

Jack Bell - Jets’ Tyler Conklin: ‘It Will Be Nostalgic to Go Back’

Jake Brown - ‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 126: Can Jets Keep It Rolling in Minnesota?

Rivka Boord - Why Vikings are not as scary for NY Jets as their record indicates

Randy Lange - 5 Players to Watch When Jets Play 'Meaningful December Game' at Minnesota

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Sauce Gardner, eyeing a Pro Bowl rookie year, ready for huge test vs. Vikings’ Justin Jefferson

Jack Bell - Jets QB Mike White: You Have to Take What the Vikings Give You

Rivka Boord - A sneaky part of the Vikings matchup can go in NY Jets' favor

Randy Lange - Jets Are Among NFL's Best Defenses ... and There's More Work to Do

Rivka Boord - Chris Simms dying on the hill of Jets QB Zach Wilson's stardom

Joe Blewett - Analyzing Mike White's explosion vs. Bears | NY Jets Film

Michael Nania - Grading every Mike White throw vs. Chicago Bears

Justin Fried - NY Jets OT Max Mitchell shined in his return in Week 12

David Wyatt-Hupton - Offensive Line Decisions - Left Tackle

Jeremy Layton - James Robinson fumes over Jets playing time: 'Pisses me off'

Grant Gordon - Jets RB James Robinson 'upset' over sitting in Week 12: 'Obviously, I didn't come here not to play'

John Pullano - Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Logan Lazarczyk - Why the Jets are a possible destination for Aaron Rodgers

