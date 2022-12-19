What are the New York Jets’ Playoff odds after loss to the Detroit Lions?

The Jets are now 7-7 and a full game behind the Chargers and Dolphins for the AFC’s final Playoff spot. The Patriots are tied with the Jets owning a 7-7 record but own the tiebreaker for the eighth spot by virtue of their season sweep.

With two games left, what are the Jets’ Playoff odds? Let’s take a look at what some of the more prominent sites have to say.

Five Thirty Eight: 20% (was 33% last week)

Football Outsiders: 24.6% (was 40% last week)

NY Times: 27% (was 42% last week)

PlayoffStatus.com: 23% (was 39% last week)

It should come as little surprise, but the loss to Detroit greatly hurt the team’s chances of making the postseason. The Jets went from roughly a two in five shot entering the game to approximately one in four. It is still possible, but it is unlikely.

The Jets likely need to win out. They will also need to get some help. Given the inconsistency of the competition, getting help seems plausible. The way the Jets are playing, a three game winning streak to end the season seems like a lot to ask. These odds might be overselling their chances.