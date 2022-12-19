AFC Playoff Picture: New York Jets’ playoff chances take a big hit in loss to Detroit Lions

The Jets entered Week 15 in ninth place in the AFC standings. They end the week in the same position. This, however, is not a positive.

Another week is now gone, and the Jets did not improve their chances of making the postseason. They squandered an opportunity to pass both the Patriots and the Dolphins. The two AFC East rivals both lost Week 15. Had the Jets beaten the Lions, they would be in seventh place and back in postseason positioning.

Instead, the Jets fell a full game behind the Chargers, who previously were tied with them. The Jets remain tied with the Patriots, who own the head to head tiebreaker, and a game behind the Dolphins.

More than anything, the Jets just need to start winning games. They are now .500 for the first time since early October.

Here are the full AFC standings after Week 15 of the 2022 season.