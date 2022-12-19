Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets lost another heartbreaker, falling short to the Detroit Lions 20-17. The Jets defense gave up a huge touchdown on 4th down to the Lions, and Robert Saleh made some very questionable clock management decisions in the final drive before the Jets missed the would-be game-tying field goal. This loss hurts badly. With it, the Jets need some help in order to find themselves in the playoffs. The good news is that the Dolphins and Patriots also lost this week. If the Jets can get the job done to finish the season, there’s still a chance to find themselves in the playoffs. And with Saleh’s comments from last week, let’s hope they’re able to find a way to do so. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange - Jets-Lions Game Recap | Zach Wilson & Jets Can't Hold Late Lead, Fall to Lions 20-17

NewYorkJets.com - Highlight | Zach Wilson to C.J. Uzomah for a 1-Yard TD in the Fourth Quarter vs. Detroit

NewYorkJets.com - Highlight | Zach Wilson to Jeff Smith Along the Sideline for 16 Yards

NFL.com - Can't-Miss Play: New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's fourth-and-18 heave to wide receiver Elijah Moore goes for 20 yards with 0:01 remaining

SNY - Bent - Jets takeaways from Sunday's 20-17 loss to Lions, including Zach Wilson's inconsistency and defense's late breakdown

SNY - Bart Scott, Willie Colon, Connor Rogers react to Jets' 20-17 loss to Lions | Jets Post Game Live

Brian Costello - Jets Week 15 report card: Robert Saleh's choices were head-scratching

Kevin Manahan - Jets’ Robert Saleh ripped by Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher for poor clock management in loss to Lions: ‘Panic set in’

Justin Tasch - Robert Saleh explains timeout usage during Jets' final drive

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Robert Saleh explains clock management in loss to Lions | Here’s why he made a mistake

SNY - C.J. Uzomah: 'We didn't get the job done' in loss to Lions | Jets Post Game

Brian Costello - Jets defense folds in loss to Lions with playoff hopes teetering

Randy Lange - C.J. Mosley: Lions' Go-Ahead 4th-Down TD Was 'Very Tough Pill to Swallow'

Justin Fried - NY Jets playoff hopes on life support after Zach Wilson's return is spoiled

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Zach Wilson inconsistent in return, but defense makes pivotal mistake in heartbreaking loss to Lions

Jack Bell - Jets’ QB Zach Wilson: ‘We Have to Score More Points, and That Starts With Me’

John Flanigan - Zach Wilson knows he's 'gotta be better' after shaky return to Jets' QB in loss to Lions

Jim Cerny - Garrett Wilson drops bold review of Jets' Zach Wilson in Week 15

Rivka Boord - We need to talk about the officiating in NY Jets games this season

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.