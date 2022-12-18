SNF: Commanders vs Giants Prediction and Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 15. Tonight the Washington Commanders host the New York Giants.

As the playoff picture starts to come into focus both these teams come into this game competing for a wild card spot. The winner will be in great shape to make the playoffs. The loser will be in a dogfight the rest of the way with the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks.

The 7-5-1 Commanders come into this game white hot. They have a 6-1-1 record over their last 8 games after starting the season 1-4. The tie came against these very same New York Giants just two weeks ago at MetLife Stadium. The Commanders have been winning with a stifling defense, holding their opponents to 21 points or less in each of the last 9 games.

The 7-5-1 Giants limp into this game having won just 1 of their last 6 games after getting the season off to a 6-1 start. The Giants have struggled on offense all season. They have scored more than 24 points just once all season. The Giants defense was carrying the team early on, but of late the defense has not been great, giving up 27 or more points in 4 of the last 6 games.

These two teams are well matched but going in opposite directions. The two teams have split their last 5 meetings at 2-2-1. I expect the Commanders to take this one at home tonight.