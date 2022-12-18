Week 15 Late Games Open Thread

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games.

A couple of late afternoon games feature the Jets’ direct competitors for a wild card playoff berth. In one game the 7-6 New England Patriots travel across the country to take on the 5-8 Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders had been surging, winners of three straight, before a loss last week to the woeful Los Angeles Rams severely set back any Raiders’ visions of a late playoff push.

In another game with major playoff implications for the Jets, the 7-6 Los Angeles Chargers host the 7-6 Tennessee Titans. The Titans are in free fall, losers of three straight games, but they are still comfortably in first place by two games in the terrible AFC South. The Chargers are trying to avoid another late season disappointment, as the talented team has consistently underperformed in crunch time. A loss here by the Chargers would help the Jets.

In other late afternoon games the 4-9 Arizona Cardinals visit the 3-10 Denver Broncos in the Disappointment Bowl, and the 9-4 Cincinnati Bengals pay a visit to the 6-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a matchup of first place teams.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.