Final Score: Lions 20, Jets 17

In the New York Jets’ 14th game of the 2022 season, on a cool and sunny day in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Jets were defeated by the Detroit Lions, 20 - 17, damaging the Jets’ chances at a playoff berth.

After a first half in which the Jets and the Lions went back and forth, with the Lions chewing up the clock and the Jets scoring with quick strike big plays, the two teams went into the locker room tied at 10 - 10.

The Jets opened the third quarter on offense. After picking up a first down Zach Wilson airmailed an awful pass that was picked off by the Lions and returned to the Jets’ 15 yard line. The Jets defense had a great stand from there and forced the Lions backwards. The Lions eventually settled for a 34 yard field goal and a 13 - 10 lead.

The rest of the 3rd quarter saw little in the way of offense as the two teams exchanged a series of punts. The 4th quarter opened with the Lions leading the Jets 13 - 10 and the Jets starting a drive on their own 31 yard line.

On the ensuing Jets drive the Jets went three and out. Braden Mann boomed a long punt, pinning the Lions back at their 9 yard line.

The Lions then embarked on a long, clock chewing drive mostly on the ground. The drive stalled in Jets territory and the Lions attempted a 54 yard field goal which missed. That gave the Jets their best starting field position of the game at their own 44 yard line halfway through the 4th quarter. It felt like the Jets needed to capitalize here if they were going to win the game.

The Jets struck quickly. A 35 yard strike to Garret Wilson gave the Jets the ball on the Detroit 21 yard line. A pass to Braxton Berrios gave the Jets 1st and goal at the 7 yard line. Michael Carter got it down to the 1 yard line before Zach Wilson found C.J. Uzomah in the endzone for his 2nd touchdown of the game to give the Jets their first lead of the game at 17 - 13 with less than 5 minutes remaining. It was all up to the defense now. Hold the Lions scoreless and the Jets would have a hard fought victory.

It wasn’t to be. On a 4th and inches Jared Goff completed a 51 yard catch and run touchdown pass to Brock Wright and the Lions took a 20 - 17 lead with 2 minutes to play.

A final Jets drive managed to set up a long 58 yard field goal attempt with 1 second left. Greg Zuerlein missed the field goal and the Jets fell to the Lions 20 - 17.

With the loss the Jets go to 7-7 on the season. Now the Jets have to regroup quickly and prepare to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at home four days hence on Thursday Night Football in a must-win game.

John will be along later to provide a more in-depth recap of today’s game. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.