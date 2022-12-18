Jets vs Lions Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Detroit Lions is in the books, and the Jets are tied with the Lions at 10 - 10.

The Jets opened the game on defense. The Lions moved right down the field, getting all the way down to the Jets’ 1 yard line before the Jets defense came up with a big stop on 4th and goal at the 1, turning the ball over on downs.

The Jets took over on offense deep in their own territory at the 2 yard line and went backwards on a 3 and out possession. Punting from the back of the endzone, Braden Mann put up a terrible punt with no hang time. Detroit returned the punt for a touchdown and an early 7 - 0 lead.

The two teams exchanged punts as the 1st quarter drew to a close with the Jets deep in their own territory on the 22 yard line.

The Jets struck quickly to start the 2nd quarter. A 33 yard pass to Garrett Wilson followed immediately by a 40 yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah tied the game up at 7 - 7.

The Lions came right back with a long drive that bogged down deep in Jets territory. A 31 yard field goal gave the Lions a 10 - 7 lead halfway through the 2nd quarter.

A quick Jets drive at the end of the half, highlighted by a 50 yard bomb to Jeff Smith, ended in a Greg Zuerlein 34 yard field goal to tie the score at 10 - 10 as the half expired.

