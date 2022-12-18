Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets try to rebound from last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills when they take on the surging Detroit Lions today in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This won’t be easy. The Lions have won five of their last six games. The Jets have lost four of their last six. Mike White and Corey Davis will not suit up today, and Quinnen Williams may join them on the sidelines. That’s no way to go into a tough game against the Lions, but what can you do? Zach Wilson gets a chance to redeem himself, and who knows, maybe it all works out. If not, the Jets will still have a shot at the playoffs if they win their last three games.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in December:

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.