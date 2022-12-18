Jets vs Lions Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are home in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the Detroit Lions today. The game starts at 1:00 pm EDT.

The weather in East Rutherford will be standard December fare for northern New Jersey. Skies will be cloudy to start the game, giving way to partly cloudy skies as the game wears on. Winds will be moderate and variable at 10 - 15 mph out of the west northwest throughout the game. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the high 30s to near 40 throughout the game. Relative humidity will be moderate, in the high 40s to around 50 throughout the game. There will be a near 0% chance of precipitation throughout the game. All in all, this will be about as good as the weather gets for fans and players alike in mid December in East Rutherford. Fans will want to bundle up in the breezy and cool environs. The winds could have a minor effect on the passing games and the kicking games of both teams at times throughout the game, but the weather conditions are unlikely to be a major factor in the game today.

Enjoy the game everybody.