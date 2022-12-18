Jets vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

CBS has a doubleheader today while FOX will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Lions at Jets early on CBS

Cowboys at Jaguars early on FOX

Bengals at Buccaneers late on CBS

…………..

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will call today’s game between the Jets and the Lions today on CBS. Kickoff time is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern. The Jets are one-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook.

This game will be shown on CBS affiliates in New York State, New England, the Upper Midwest, and much of the Southeast. Go to 506sports.com to see whether the game will be shown in your area. If not, you will need to utilize NFL Sunday Ticket which is provided exclusively through DirecTV. DirecTV sells a streaming version of Sunday Ticket to students and those who cannot subscribe to DirecTV where they live.

The entire nation will see Giants at Commanders tonight on NBC and Rams at Packers tomorrow night on ESPN and ABC.

