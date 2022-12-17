Jets Fans Are Split on Playoff Expectations

A two game losing streak has left the Jets just a single game over .500 for the first time in two months. In the AFC Playoff race the team is currently on the outside looking in. How has this impacted fan expectations?

It’s time to check in with SB Nation Reacts. Each week we ask Jets fans questions about the team.

Do Jets fans believe the team will still make the Playoffs despite the rough start to December? The people we asked were split down the middle. 48 percent said yes. 52 percent said no.

Earlier in the week we also asked fans what they thought about the backup quarterback role. After a poor performance in relief of Mike White, the Jets decided to demote Joe Flacco to the number three quarterback spot and elevate Zach Wilson to number two. Jets fans we polled overwhelmingly agreed with the move.

We can presume these fans also agree with the decision to start Wilson against the Lions with White unavailable.

The losing streak still hasn’t done much to dent overall fan confidence in the team’s direction. 92 percent of Jets fans still are confident in where the team is going.

This is clearly a function of a team that has beaten preseason expectations even if it is currently struggling.

