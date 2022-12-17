Week 15 Saturday Games Open Thread

Saturday action in the NFL begins this Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season with three games on tap.

In the early afternoon game the 4-8-1 Indianapolis Colts visit the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings in a game the Vikings can use to clinch the NFC North crown. The Vikings will be looking to bounce back from a loss to the Detroit Lions last week.

In the late afternoon game we have a big AFC North rivalry game between the first place 9-4 Baltimore Ravens and the disappointing 5-8 Cleveland Browns. The Ravens beat the Browns earlier in the year in Baltimore. Now they will try to keep pace for first place in the AFC North by taking on the Browns in Cleveland.

Finally in the prime time game the 8-6 Miami Dolphins visit the 10-3 Buffalo Bills in a game with major playoff implications for the New York Jets. A loss by Miami combined with a win this week by the Jets will vault the Jets over the Dolphins in the AFC East standings.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever Saturday games catch your fancy.