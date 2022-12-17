NFL Picks for Week 15 of the 2022 season

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 1 point favorites at home against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. That seems like a reasonable spread with the Lions surging and the Jets being forced to start Zach Wilson. Earlier in the week when it looked like Mike White would be starting for the Jets at quarterback I thought the 1 point spread wasn’t giving the Jets enough credit. With Zach Wilson under center who knows what we’re going to get after his “reset”? I would love to see the Jets win this one, but I just don’t have a lot of faith in Zach Wilson right now. Earlier in the week I was picking the Jets. Now I’m picking the Lions. I hope Zach Wilson and the Jets prove me wrong.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Saturday and Sunday afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.