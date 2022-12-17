Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets try to take down the red hot Detroit Lions on Sunday. They’ll have to make do without Mike White, Corey Davis, and possibly Quinnen Williams. That hurts. Each game now is almost like a playoff game. Almost, but not quite. Lose and it’s possible the Jets may still move on to the post-season, eventually. But winning sure would be preferable.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in December:

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - Are You Surprised the Jets Opened as a Home Underdog vs. the Lions?

Randy Lange - Sauce Gardner Reflects on Awards Season with Equal Parts Confidence & Humility

Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano - QB Zach Wilson Will Start vs. the Lions

Randy Lange - Jets-Lions Game Preview | Jets Are Back Home Awaiting Detroit's Road Show

Eric Allen - AFC Playoff Picture and Jets Games to Watch in Week 15

Mark Cannizzaro - Zach Wilson can validate Jets' decision on career-defining stage

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' Laken Tomlinson 'thankful' for time with Lions

Ryan Dunleavy - How Zach Wilson is approaching second Jets chance

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' Mike White admits he has fractured ribs

Ryan Dunleavy - Zach Wilson starting after Jets doctors bench Mike White

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets receiver Elijah Moore, once disgruntled, is producing

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets planning to disrupt Jared Goff's game in huge Lions clash

Antwan Staley - Jets’ QB Zach Wilson is prepared for his second chance

Antwan Staley - Mike White not cleared, Zach Wilson to start at QB for Jets

Rich Cimini - Zach Wilson to start for Jets as Mike White not cleared for contact

Max Goodman - Why New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Start Over Mike White Against Detroit Lions

David Wyatt-Hupton - Game Preview: Detroit Lions

Michael Obermuller - Jets Change QBs From Mike White to Zach Wilson vs Lions

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Floated as Trade Destination for $118 Million Pro Bowl QB

Michael Obermuller - Jets Linked to Safety Will Parks After Release: Report

Phil Sullivan - Mike White Not Cleared; Zach Wilson to Start Against Lions

Justin Fried - NY Jets preparing for Mike White to miss multiple games with injury

Justin Fried - NY Jets QB Zach Wilson will start on Sunday, Mike White not cleared to play

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Elijah Moore has rediscovered 'his smile'

Billy Riccette - Zach Wilson ready for his ‘cool opportunity’ Sunday

Billy Riccette - ‘Frustrating’ for Mike White to not be cleared in time for Week 15

Edward Sutelan - Why Zach Wilson will return as Jets' starting QB vs. Lions instead of Mike White

Ryan Moran - Jets make yet another quarterback change as Mike White fails to clear medical hoops

Ryan Moran - Jets lose high-upside DT from practice squad through waivers

Reese Nasser - Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Jets

Jim Cerny - Mike White bombshell injury revelation puts playoffs into question

Jim Cerny - Zach Wilson 'trust' comments from Robert Saleh raise eyebrows

Jim Cerny - Why 'warrior' Mike White needed to be protected from himself

Tim Capurso - Zach Wilson starting for Jets vs. Lions amid Mike White injury

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.