In a surprising development, Zach Wilson will be returning to the starting lineup for the New York Jets in Week 15 when they face the Detroit Lions. Mike White, who suffered an injury to his ribs in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, will not be cleared by doctors in time for the upcoming game against Detroit. Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the story.

Sources: Jets doctors will not clear QB Mike White for contact before Sunday’s game vs. Detroit and thus Zach Wilson will start against the Lions. White wanted to play and has practiced but Jets doctors are not signing off. Thus, Wilson is back as the Jets’ starting QB. pic.twitter.com/mq3zEKwyw7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2022

Wilson was benched after the Jets’ loss to the Patriots in Foxborough in November. White has started the last three games while Wilson has been inactive. The Jets’ goal was to help Zach work through some of his struggles on the practice field. Their stated goal was for him to return to the field at some point this season.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced earlier in the week that Wilson was being elevated to the backup quarterback role after Joe Flacco struggled in relief of White in the loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Now Wilson has a chance to show he has learned from his time on the bench and reclaim his job as the quarterback of the future.