Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. One storyline that has kind of gone under the radar between the Jets and Lions game this week involves the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. Glenn was a member of the New York Jets from 1994-2001, where he earned two Pro Bowl nods. He would play for a few other teams before retiring in 2008 at age 36. Glenn was an incredible athlete and one of my favorite players in the NFL. While it’s great to see him excel in other parts of the sport, it’s unfortunate that I’ll be rooting against his defense this week. After starting out horrific, the Lions have zoned in, most recently beating the Vikings last week. The Jets open up as home underdogs and the hope is that the team can come out on top and defeat the odds yet again. We’ll find out sooner than later. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Randy Lange - 5 Players to Watch When Jets Begin Their Crucial Homestand vs. Detroit
Jim Cerny - New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Lions
Ryan Dunleavy - Robert Saleh's Detroit roots test Jets coach's friends
John Pullano - Jets LB C.J. Mosley: ‘You Have Got to Respect’ the Lions' Tough Running Style
John Pullano - DL Sheldon Rankins on Detroit’s O-Line: 'They Play Nasty'
Rivka Boord - How the NY Jets' defense can limit Lions QB Jared Goff
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 15 vs. Lions - Thursday
John Pullano - Jets QB Mike White: I’m Preparing to Start
Andy Vasquez - Jets injury report: Mike White says no doubt he’ll play vs. Lions | Will Quinnen Williams be ready?
Jake Brown - 'Gang's All Here' Podcast Episode 130: Joe Namath Talks Mike White, Zach Wilson
Scott Thompson - Jets legend Joe Namath knows what Zach Wilson should have said after horrible play vs. Patriots
NBC Sports - New York Jets had no choice but to move Zach Wilson up to No. 2 QB
Mike Rosenstein - Jets’ Woody Johnson is all-in on Mike White
Michael Nania - Grading every Mike White throw at Buffalo Bills
Randy Lange - OC Mike LaFleur on WR Elijah Moore: ‘He’s in a Great Place’
Brian Costello - What's really keying Jets' historic defensive turnaround
David Wyatt-Hupton - Defensive Line - Dollars Needed
John Pullano - Jets RB Zonovan ‘Bam' Knight Named NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week
Andy Vasquez - Jets Pro Bowl chances: Breaking down the locks, sleepers and who deserves more credit
Bridget Hyland - Jets have the top 2 rookies in the NFL, analyst says
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Release S Will Parks
Justin Fried - NY Jets release Will Parks after Wednesday's missed practice
Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Maurice Tyler
Poll
Which team will finish the game with more rushing yards?
-
32%
Lions
-
60%
Jets
-
6%
Meh
