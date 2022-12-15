What Are the Jets’ Playoff Odds Entering Week 15?

With four games to go in the regular season, the Jets are in a three way tie for the final Playoff spot in the AFC. Unfortunately the team is currently behind the Patriots and the Chargers in the standings due to tiebreakers.

Playoff odds are obviously imprecise calculations, but a number of statistically inclined websites have done their best to tell us how likely a trip to the postseason is for the team.

Five Thirty Eight: 33%

Football Outsiders: 40.5%

NY Times: 42%

PlayoffStatus.com: 39%

The Five Thirty Eight number is a tad low, but there seems to be a pretty broad consensus that the Jets’ chances of making the postseason are around four in ten. Their odds have obviously decreased during their recent two game losing streak. They seem to be at a tad less than a coin flip. That said, four in ten does not require a miracle.

With the upcoming schedule looking a tad more favorable, the Jets will have a good shot of making it in if they take care of business. The odds go up with every win.