Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the New York Jets currently on the outside looking in regarding the playoffs, it’s interesting to see what kind of approach Robert Saleh and company will take with the team for these next few weeks. A loss to Detroit all but ends their hopes for a playoff run, as a loss to the team would further keep the Jets out of contention while potentially falling behind more games to those ahead of them. Every matchup for the next few weeks is important, and vital to the team’s chances of making the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. If Mike White is able to stay healthy, and the offensive line is able to keep him upright, the Jets have a good chance of finding themselves with a berth. Otherwise, it could be a long road and a longer offseason for the team and fans alike. Let’s hope it works out in their favor. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

