Connor McGovern’s Ability to Pull From Center Is an Asset for the Jets

Over the last few years, I have felt like Connor McGovern was one of the Jets’ unsung heroes. He hasn’t generated the attention of some of his higher profile teammates, but he has played an important role for the Jets on offense. After years of watching the likes of Wesley Johnson, Spencer Long, Ryan Kalil, and Jonotthan Harrison struggle at the center position, and drag the offense down with them, a quality center has been like a breath of fresh air.

It is especially beneficial to an offense when a center has the mobility to pull effectively on run plays. That is no easy task. The player immediately has to get on the move after snapping the ball.

The Jets pulled McGovern effectively a couple of times against the Bills, and it led to good result.

The offense’s base run play utlizes zone blocking. Essentially, every blocker is responsible for blocking a gap next to them.

When the Jets pulled McGovern against the Bills, their blocking scheme was slightly altered. Most linemen still had the gap next to them, but one guard blocked down while McGovern pulled.

On the move, McGovern was able to hit a key block to help the Jets execute a successful run play.

Here you can see it all develop.

The Jets went back to this run concept on Bam Knight’s touchdown in the third quarter.

Again McGovern is mobile enough to hit a key block.

Bam Knight does the rest.

The Jets have a tremendous core of young players on their roster, but McGovern is providing veteran stability on an offensive line that has had to shuffle players in and out of the lineup all year long.

His contract is expiring at the end of the year, and I think getting him a new deal should be a priority for the Jets. Although the offense has been inconsistent this year, McGovern has made it work better.