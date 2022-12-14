Zach Wilson Will Be Active as Number Two Quarterback Week 15 for Jets vs. Lions

Zach Wilson has been inactive for the last three weeks since the Jets lost in Foxborough to the Patriots, and Mike White was elevated to starting quarterback. That will change in Week 15 when then Jets play the Detroit Lions. White will continue to start at quarterback, but Wilson will replace Joe Flacco as the backup.

With the #Jets preparing for Mike White to start, coach Robert Saleh announces that Zach Wilson will be the backup QB. A promotion back to the game day roster. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2022

I think it is difficult to argue with this move from looking at the respective bodies of work of both quarterbacks. Wilson’s play this season has been a disappointment, but Flacco doesn’t have much left in the tank. He had one shining moment this year in a comeback win over the Cleveland Browns but has otherwise looked like a shell of the quality starting quarterback he was for years in Baltimore.

For Wilson, getting active is a positive step. The Jets have stated publicly they intend to get him back into the lineup before the end of the season. This is a move in that direction.