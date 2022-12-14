Podcast: George Fant on the Jets Playoff Chase and More

Jets tackle George Fant joins the podcast today. In the team’s Week 13 game in Minnesota, George participated in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats program which allowed players to decorate their cleats to honor a charitable cause.

George partnered with Year Up, a nonprofit that believes every young adult has potential and deserves opportunity and economic justice. Year Up is a tuition-free job training program that helps young adults between the ages of 18-29 across the nation receive professional and career training. During the program, young adults can gain an internship with top companies such as Bank of America, Uber, Sony, and Buzzfeed. You can learn more about how to become involved with their local Year Up site at YearUp.org.

George discusses this partnership along with Mike White, his injury status, Jets Playoff hopes, Robert Saleh, and more.

After our chat with George we get to your questions for our weekly mailbag.