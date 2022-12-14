Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With Week 14 wrapped up, the Jets now find themselves on the outside looking in, in the AFC playoff picture. While they still control their destiny to some extent, the team needs to finish the season on a strong note. With Robert Saleh hinting that he’s looking towards the playoffs already, there’s plenty of pressure for Gang Green to perform. This week the Jets take on a surging Lions team who’ve won five of their last six games. The Lions offense has been pretty good this season, while their defense has left a lot to be desired. This game will be a good test to see where both the Jets offense and defense stands to end the year out. Let’s hope they answer the call and come up with a win. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - First Look | Week 15 Jets vs. Lions

Ryan Moran - New York Jets Injury Update: Mike White, Corey Davis, Quinnen Williams, others

Rivka Boord - The one QB decision that should be obvious to all NY Jets fans

Andy Vasquez - Jets open door to Zach Wilson backing up Mike White vs. Lions | Why it’s a move Robert Saleh must make

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Stat Pack: Buffalo Bills

Max Goodman - New York Jets RB Michael Carter Opens Up About Costly Fumble in Loss to Buffalo Bills

Rivka Boord - Jets OC Mike LaFleur's play-calling was highly predictable vs. Bills

Geoff Magliocchetti - Why NY Jets' QB controversy is their biggest sign of progress

Ryan Moran - New York Jets continue to get promising play from Zonovan "Bam" Knight

Ryan Gaydos - Jets' Garrett Wilson laments NFL officiating in rookie season: 'I ain't got a call all season'

Michael Nania - The NY Jets need to admit the Braxton Berrios honeymoon is over

Ryan Dunleavy - Elijah Moore's 'screw it' mindset leading to Jets production

Michael Nania - NY Jets fans, it's time to get Justin Hardee into the Pro Bowl

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign DL Marquiss Spencer to Practice Squad

