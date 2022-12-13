The Jets did not get the help they were looking for last night from the Arizona Cardinals in the AFC Playoff race.

The New England Patriots beat the Cardinals 27-13 on Monday Night Football to improve their record to 7-6 on the season. That puts them in a three-way tie with the Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers for the conference’s final postseason slot.

The Patriots currently have the tiebreaker over both teams by virtue of their head to head win over the Jets and better conference record than the Chargers.

The Jets also currently lose a tiebreaker to the Chargers by virtue of Los Angeles’ current half game better record in conference play.

All is not lost for the Jets. They might be a flawed team, but so are their rivals for the final postseason slot. If the Jets take care of business over the next four weeks, they have a great shot of ending their more than one decade long postseason drought.

For now here are the current standings in the conference.