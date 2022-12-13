Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. I don’t know if I’m the only one who is seeing last year essentially repeat itself, but so far, I’m worried about the team going forward. Not in terms of next year, but in terms of finishing the season. We saw last year a similar situation play out between Mike White and Zach Wilson. White dominated the then Super Bowl bound Cincinnati Bengals, only to injure himself against the Bills and was eventually replaced by Zach Wilson. This season has somewhat of a similar vibe to it. Whatever ends up happening between the two quarterbacks, let’s just hope that it ends up going well for the Jets overall. The team has made plenty of strides this season. Missing the playoffs wouldn’t be the end of the world, but it would be a major disappointment. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

John Pullano - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Buffalo?

Ethan Greenberg & Eric Allen - 3 Takeaways Jets at Bills | Robert Saleh: Jets ‘Capable of So Much More’ After Loss to Bills

David Wyatt-Hupton - Sloppy In The Snow

Mark Cannizzaro - Costly Jets gaffes add up in loss to Bills

Brian Costello - What separates the Bills from the Jets

Michael Nania - NY Jets' Garrett Wilson calls out officials for brutal missed call

Max Goodman - New York Jets Injury Updates: Mike White, Quinnen Williams, Corey Davis

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Mike White Shows Guts in Jets Loss in Buffalo

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Mike White showed toughness vs. Bills, but here’s why he proved much more

Michael Nania - NY Jets HC Robert Saleh reveals the status of QB Mike White

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Mike White ‘day-to-day’ after taking big hits in loss to Bills | Will he be ready for Lions?

Ryan Dunleavy - Mike White vows to play through injury as Jets mull Zach Wilson change

Mark Cannizzaro - Mike White becoming legend in Jets locker room: 'F--king soldier'

Daniel Chavkin - Jets QB Mike White Rebuffs Ribs Injury: ‘Peel Me Off That Field'

Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets QB Mike White: ‘Never in My Mind to Not Get Back In the Game’

Justin Fried - NY Jets leave the door open for a Zach Wilson return in Week 15

Mike Rosenstein - Jets aren’t down and out, NFL analysts say

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh has made all the right Jets moves

Rivka Boord - Can the NY Jets repeat their late-season magic from 2009?

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Robert Saleh goes all-in on playoffs after tough loss to Bills: ‘We’ll see these guys again’

Rivka Boord - 5 players for the NY Jets to bring back, and 5 to cut in 2023

