Jets Injury Update: Quinnen Williams and Mike White Are Day to Day

The Jets had some injury scares in their Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams left the game in the second quarter after suffering a non-contact calf injury. At the moment it happened, the injury looked scary. Williams was having a dominant day, registering a pair of first half sacks of Josh Allen.

The Jets also lost quarterback Mike White during the game. White twice left but returned to action both times. The second injury seemed more serious as he was escorted to the locker room by training staff. White also went to the hospital after the game for precautionary tests.

The early news on both players seems to be positive as head coach Robert Saleh termed them “day to day.”

Mike White (ribs) is day to day, per Saleh, who adds they’re preparing to have him on Sunday. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 12, 2022

DT Quinnen Williams (calf) also is day to day, Saleh says. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 12, 2022

In other injury news, Corey Davis is in the concussion protocol. This comes as no surprise as Davis left the game after taking a hit to a head and was immediately ruled out.

Quinnen Williams is 50-50 for Sunday, per Saleh. Corey Davis in concussion protocol, but they’re hopeful he can play Sunday, Saleh says. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 12, 2022

Injuries at this time of the year aren’t ideal, but it seems like the Jets have avoided the worst case scenarios with their key players.