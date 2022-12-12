AFC Playoff Picture: New York Jets Fall Out of Playoff Position With Loss to Buffalo Bills

If the season ended today, the AFC Playoff race would have the Jets on the outside looking in. The team’s Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills has dropped the team to eighth place in the AFC standings.

The Chargers’ victory over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football has put them at least temporarily into the seventh and final postseason spot. The Jets and Chargers are both 7-6, but Los Angeles wins the tiebreaker based on conference record. The Chargers are currently a half game better than the Jets in AFC East play with a 5-4 record. The Jets are 5-5 in conference.

Tonight’s game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals will also have major implications for the Jets. New England is half a game behind the Jets and also has the tiebreaker by virtue of their season sweep.

For now, here are the AFC standings.