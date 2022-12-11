Jets open as 1 point favorites vs Lions

The New York Jets are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Mike White wasn’t great against a tough Bills defense, CJ Mosley had a monumentally stupid blunder that kept a Bills’ touchdown drive alive, Michael Carter and Joe Flacco lost costly fumbles, and the Jets were unable to overcome all that in bad weather on the road against an outstanding Bills team. The Jets defense once again played very well, yielding just 20 points to an explosive Bills offense and holding Josh Allen and the Bills offense to season lows in yardage.

The loss to the Bills brought the Jets’ record for the 2022 NFL season to 7-6 and all but eliminated any chance of the Jets competing for the AFC East title. All that’s left to hope for is a possible wild card playoff berth, and the Jets are still very much in the hunt for that. To get into the post-season the Jets will in all likelihood need to win their two remaining home games. That starts this week, as the Jets try to regroup at home against a suddenly hot Detroit Lions team.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets open as 1 point favorites over the Detroit Lions next Sunday. That 1 point spread at home seem a tad disrespectful of the Jets. That means the oddsmakers think the Lions are actually two points better than the Jets on a neutral field. The Lions have been hot, but they are still a losing football team at 6-7 with pretty major flaws. The Lions’ defense is horrendous. They came into this Sunday’s game giving up more yards, more points and more first downs than any team in the NFL. The Lions can’t stop the run or the pass. The Jets should have little trouble moving the ball against this team. The Lions do have a prolific offense, but the Jets’ defense is as good as any in the NFL. I believe the Jets defense will have success limiting the Lions’ offense, and that should be the difference in this game.

Can the Jets win this game? Not only can the Jets win, I believe they should win. The Jets have won four of the last five games between these two teams. I expect that record of Jets success to continue next Sunday. I’m picking the Jets in this game.

The moneyline odds are New York Jets -120/Detroit Lions +100.

The Over/Under for the game is 47.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?