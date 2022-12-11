 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Robert Saleh Says Jets Will Stick With Mike White at Quarterback vs. Lions

By John B
NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Head coach Robert Saleh is not contemplating a quarterback change, however. Saleh has already named Mike White his Week 15 starter against the Detroit Lions.

Given the compressed schedule and the upcoming home game against the 6-7 Lions, this felt like the most logical point for a change back to Zach Wilson if it was going to happen. Part of that equation required Mike White playing himself out of the starting quarterback job. Despite the Jets only scoring 10 points on offense against the Bills, I don’t think White was bad enough to merit another change.

In fact, White twice returning from injuries sustained on big hits seemed to solidify respect for him in the locker room.

Of course White’s health will have something do to with his lineup status. After finishing the game, the quarterback had to go to the hospital for tests related to the injuries he suffered in Buffalo.

