Final Score: Bills 20, Jets 12

In the New York Jets’ 13th game of the 2022 season, on a cold and slushy day in Orchard Park, New York, the Jets were defeated by the Buffalo Bills, 20 - 12, damaging the Jets’ chances at a playoff berth.

After a first half in which the Jets and the Bills exchanged punts for 29 and 1⁄ 2 minutes before the Bills finally broke through with a Josh Allen to Dawson Knox touchdown pass, the Jets found themselves down 7 - 0 at the half.

The Jets opened the third quarter on offense and marched right down the field. With Mike White throwing dimes on third down and Zonovan Knight getting tough yards on the ground the Jets punched the ball in on a Knight run to tie the score at 7 - 7.

The Bills answered with a 75 yard touchdown drive of their own, highlighted by a 31 yard pass to Stefon Diggs. Josh Allen punched it in on a quarterback draw to give the Bills the lead again at 14 - 7.

On the Jets’ next possession Mike White was moving the Jets crisply down the field again before a vicious but clean hit knocked him out of the game. Joe Flacco came in and promptly fumbled the ball away to the Bills.

The Bills made little progress after the fumble but got close enough to kick a 38 yard field goal for a 17 - 7 lead. With Mike White, Quinnen Williams and Corey Davis all knocked out of the game and Joe Flacco under center, a 10 point deficit late in the 3rd quarter felt like it was all but insurmountable. A Jets three and out brought the 3rd quarter to a close on a down note.

The Bills took over at close to midfield to open the 4th quarter and didn’t get far, but they gained enough ground to tack on a 48 yard field goal to take a 20 - 7 lead as the game began to get away from the Jets.

Mike White came back in the game on the Jets’ next possession to provide a glimmer of hope. The Jets moved the ball to midfield before a sack shut down the drive and the Jets were forced to punt.

On the ensuing Bills possession the Bills went three and out. The Bills’ punt from inside their own end zone was blocked by Jermaine Johnson and the Jets scored a safety to bring the score to Bills 20, Jets 9. The Jets had life.

The Jets got the ball back on the safety and started a drive at their 37 yard line. With Mike White throwing and Zonovan Knight running the Jets quickly moved down inside the Bills 40 yard line. It was beginning to look like the Jets might just be able to pull off a miracle. Then, disaster. Michael Carter fumbled the ball, the Bills recovered, and the Jets’ hopes were crushed.

The Jets defense did a great job and forced the Bills into another three and out, and the Jets got the ball back on their 37 yard line with just over three minutes to play.

Mike White drove the Jets quickly down the field before the drive stalled inside the Bills 10 yard line. The Jets were forced to kick a short field goal to bring the game with a touchdown at Bills 20, Jets 12.

The Jets defense forced yet another three and out on the Bills’ next possession and the Bills punted, giving the Jets one final chance at their own 21 yard line with under a minute to play. The Jets needed a long touchdown drive and a two point conversion to tie the game. They didn’t gain a yard. Four incompletions by Mike White extinguished the Jets’ final hopes and the Bills escaped with the victory.

With the loss the Jets go to 7-6 on the season. Now the Jets have to regroup quickly and prepare to take on the red hot Detroit Lions at home next week in a must-win game.

John will be along later to provide a more in-depth recap of today’s game. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.