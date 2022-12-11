Jets vs Bills Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Buffalo Bills is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Bills 7 - 0.

The first quarter was a puntapalooza. Each team had three possessions. Each team went nowhere and punted on each possession.

The second quarter was more of the same, with punt after punt in a scoreless game. With less than two minutes left in the half C.J. Mosley foolishly allowed himself to be drawn offsides on 4th and 1. That extended a Bills drive that eventually culminated in a 24 yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox for the only score of the first half.

The Jets go into the locker room trailing by 7 points at 7 - 0.

Enjoy the second half everyone.