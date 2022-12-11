Week 14 Late Games Open Thread

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games.

In perhaps the best of the late afternoon games, the surging first place 8-4 San Francisco 49ers host the first place 6-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The red hot 49ers come into this game winners of five straight games, four of them by double digit margins. The 49ers just might be the best team in the NFL right now. The Buccaneers come into this game winners of three of their last four games. The Buccaneers are struggling badly on offense, having scored 18 points or less in five of their last seven games. A struggling Buccaneers offense does not bode well against a 49ers defense that has not allowed more than 17 points in each of their last five games.

In other late afternoon games the 9-3 Kansas City Chiefs pay a visit to a terrible 3-9 Denver Broncos team that has lost eight of their last nine games, and the 7-5 Seattle Seahawks host the 4-8 Carolina Panthers in a game the Seahawks need to keep pace in the NFC West race.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.