Jets vs Bills Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are on the road in Orchard Park, New York to take on the Buffalo Bills today. The game starts at 1:00 pm EDT.

The weather in Orchard Park will be soggy, slushy, breezy and snowy. Skies will be cloudy throughout the game. Winds will be moderate and variable at 10 - 15 mph out of the west southwest to start the game, shifting to the west as the game progresses. Temperatures will be seasonably cold, in the high 30s to start the game, dropping into the mid 30s as the game wears on. Relative humidity will be quite high, in the mid to upper 80s throughout the game. There will be a 60 to 70% chance of precipitation throughout the game, with light mixed slushy precipitation at the start of the game giving way to light snow showers by game’s end. The precipitation will be light and scattered throughout, making conditions uncomfortable for fans and players but probably not having too much of an effect on the game. It’s possible the ball will be a bit more slippery than usual. Fans at the game should plan on bundling up and wearing something waterproof.

Enjoy the game everybody.