Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets try to take down the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills today in Orchard Park, New York. Sweeping the Bills won’t be easy, but win or lose, it sure is a lot more fun when we aren’t focusing on next year’s draft this time of year. No heated discussions about the merits, or lack thereof, of tanking. No wall to wall coverage of the draft and the Jets’ draft position. No worries a win might ruin things. Just win baby. That’s the name of the game this year, and ain’t that fun?
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in December:
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Elevate LB Marcell Harris
Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers | Garrett Wilson-Breece Hall-Bam Knight: Tantalizing Trio
Brian Costello - Jets not yet concerned about struggles in red zone
Antwan Staley - 3 keys to a Jets victory over Josh Allen, Bills
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Former $25 Million Jets Veteran Suffers ‘Stroke’ in Scary Moment
Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: New Trade Links $134 Million QB to New York
Nick Ferraro - The Jets Can’t Win This Week With Average
David Ricuito - 5 bold predictions for the remainder of the NY Jets 2022 season
Justin Fried - NY Jets vs. Bills Week 14 Final Injury Report: Michael Carter set to return
Billy Riccette - How the experts are viewing Jets vs. Bills in Week 14
Billy Riccette - Jets elevate Marcell Harris from practice squad for Week 14
Marty Schupak - Curtis Martin: The Running Back Pro’s Pro
Brendan Smith - NFL Odds: Jets-Bills prediction, odds and pick
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Enjoy the day everybody.
Poll
Who wins today’s Jets game?
-
63%
Jets
-
26%
Not Jets
-
4%
Linear A
-
4%
Fred
Loading comments...