Jets vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FOX has a doubleheader today while CBS will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Jets vs. Bills early on CBS

Eagles at Giants early on FOX

Buccaneers at 49ers late on FOX

Today’s game between the Jets and the Bills kicks off at 1:00 pm Eastern. The Bills are favored by 10 on DraftKings Sportsbook with an over/under of 43.

This game has drawn the top CBS broadcast crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Since it is the top early game on the network, Jets vs. Bills has a wide broadcast footprint. CBS affiliates originating in New York State and New England will all carry the game. So will South Florida, the entire West Coast outside of San Diego, and much of the Midwest. Go to 506sports.com to see whether the game will be shown in your region.

The entire nation will see Dolphins at Chargers tonight on NBC and Patriots at Cardinals tomorrow night on ESPN.