NFL Picks for Week 14 of the 2022 season

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 10 point underdogs on the road against the Bufalo Bills on Sunday. That’s a big spread, but against the defending AFC East champions on their home turf it doesn’t seem unreasonable. It’s always tough going on the road against a winning team. It’s particularly tough sweeping a divisional opponent who happens to have the best record in the division, and a large advantage at the quarterback position. I would love to see the Jets win this one, but in Buffalo a season sweep seems like a bridge too far. I’m taking the Bills here and hoping the Jets prove me wrong.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday morning and afternoon matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.