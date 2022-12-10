Jets Fan Confidence Remains High After Loss to Vikings

Every week during the season we gauge fan sentiment in a poll called SB Nation Reacts. We ask Jets fans their confidence level in the team’s direction.

Throughout much of the season, fan confidence levels have depended on the result of the previous week’s game. Twenty to thirty point drops in confidence after a loss are not unheard of.

Just a few weeks ago, fan confidence fell from 97 percent to 79 percent when the Jets lost to the Patriots coming out of their bye week.

Confidence rebounded back to 97 percent a week late after the Jets beat the Bears, but what was the impact of the loss to the Minnesota Vikings? Did fan confidence plummet again?

In a word, no.

This week’s 95 percent confidence rating is down just 2 percent from a week ago. In fairness to the Jets, they did lose on the road to a top two team in the NFC so fans might not be down on the team even in defeat.

