Podcast: Jets vs. Vikings Preview With Luke Braun

Today we have our weekly Crossover Thursday podcast. I join Vikings expert Luke Braun to discuss this weekend’s game between the Jets and the Vikings in Minnesota.

We discuss the teams’ fortunes to this point. The Vikings and the Jets have a lot in common this year. Both teams have taken advantage of good fortune facing backup quarterbacks this season.

The focal point of Minnesota’s offense is Justin Jefferson. The wide receiver is having a transcendent season. The potential matchup between Jefferson and Sauce Gardner is generating a lot of attention. There is a chance we might not see it as much as we expect based on the way Minnesota deploys its star receiver and the way the Jets deploy their star cornerback. We discuss other key matchups as well for this interconference battle between potential Playoff teams.

