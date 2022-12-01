James Robinson: “Me not playing pisses me off.”

“Obviously, I didn’t come here not to play,” Robinson told ESPN on Wednesday. “Obviously, they brought me here for a reason. I don’t expect anything unless I work for it, and I’ve been working my ass off. Me not playing pisses me off.”

As a franchise you don’t want a player who doesn’t want to be on the field, guys don’t get to the NFL without being competitive.

Looking for a “spark” and thinking too much meat was being left on the bones in the run game, Coach Saleh turned to the trio of Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson, by and large, they delivered.

The Jets registered 158 rushing yards on the day, 7 yards less than the total passing yards of the Chicago Bears. Ty Johnson scampered in for a long TD and Bam rushed 69 yards and caught 3 passes for 34 yards too.

When he was asked how he felt about being a healthy scratch, his response was as expected: “Obviously, I was upset about it,” he said. “I don’t know what they have planned for me.”

The Jets traded for Robinson just over a month ago, in response to the season-ending injury to Breece Hall. So far for the Jets, Robinson has rushed 25 times for 75 yards an average of 3.0, significantly less than the 4.5 yards per rush he averaged with the Jaguars, although that number was 4.2 this season.

Robinson was asked about adapting to a new system and style and responded “I mean, picking up the runs, that’s easy, the thing is getting used to the pass game, protections and I feel like I’ve picked up that stuff up pretty good. You probably have to ask them what their game plan is for me. I’d do the same, but obviously I’m going to continue to work my ass off. I can’t go in there begging. They can see what I do on the field.”

When asked about the running back situation, Saleh confirmed that it would be situational and week-to-week, but with Carter missing practice yesterday there is a good chance that both Robinson and Carter are active this weekend against the Vikings.