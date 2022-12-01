Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets may have dodged the injury bullet with RB Michael Carter. Carter was hurt last week against the Bears and was unable to finish the game. Reports are coming out however that Carter may actually be able to suit up against the Vikings this week. Whether he can or can’t, it doesn’t matter; not losing Carter to a long-term injury is huge for the Jets. The team has already lost rookie Breece Hall to a significant knee injury. Losing Carter on top of that would be trouble for the Jets, even though Zonovan Knight performed well - and the team still has James Robinson as well. Carter provides a good presence both in the running and passing game, and his presence would be a boost in general for the offense. Let’s hope he manages to avoid re-injuring himself further and finishes the season strong. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Ethan Greenberg - 3 Things to Know | Week 13 Jets at Vikings
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 13 at Vikings - Wednesday
Ryan Moran - New York Jets Injury Update: Michael Carter, Sheldon Rankins, others
Michael Nania - NY Jets have to maximize a major mismatch to defeat Vikings
Jack Bell - NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger: Jets Have to Get Hits on Vikings QB Kirk Cousins
Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' Sauce Gardner ready to battle Vikings' Justin Jefferson
Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' Tyler Conklin ready for 'weird' Minnesota return
Michael Nania - NY Jets spotted working on a frustrating weakness at practice
Michael Nania - NY Jets must quickly fix a growing defensive issue
Rivka Boord - NY Jets' rookie edge defenders providing overlooked impact
Ethan Greenberg - Jets QB Mike White Named FedEx Air Player of the Week
David Wyatt-Hupton - The 5 Throws of Mike White
John Pullano - Jets RBs Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight and Ty Johnson ‘Locked In’
Benjamin Jacob - NY Jets Week 12 Rookie Stock Report: Garrett Wilson is WR1 and Zonovan Knight shines
Robby Sabo - New York Jets' Breece Hall is amused by PFF's rookie RB grades
Jaclyn Hendricks - Inside the Jets' locker room after Zach Wilson drama
Bridget Hyland - NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Bridget Hyland - Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’
Brian Costello - Breaking down what it could take for Jets to make playoffs
Benjamin Jacob - Why NY Jets fans have a difficult time embracing the moment
Robby Sabo - New York Sen. Joe Addabbo wants the Jets back in Queens
NewYorkJets.com - NFL Power Rankings | Jets Rise Into the Top 10
Poll
Who should see the bulk of the carries this week against Minnesota?
-
42%
Michael Carter - if healthy
-
45%
Zonovan Knight
-
6%
James Robinson
-
5%
Meh
