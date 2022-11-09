Today we have our Jets bye week podcast mailbag. Thanks as always to everybody who sent in questions for the mailbag. Every week we get a lot of great questions. More often than not, there are more questions than there is time to answer all of them. That was once again the case for this week’s mailbag. If your question went unanswered, feel free to resubmit it for a future mailbag episode.

Today we discuss whether the Jets should open up their offense to feature Zach Wilson more, whether Jets fans should be worried about a potential sophomore slump for Garrett Wilson, how the offensive line should look once George Fant and Max Mitchell get healthy, the current state of Jets pass catchers, the unsung heroes of the offense and defense, and more.

Thank you for watching and/or listening. If you enjoy the show, hit the subscribe button where you do so.