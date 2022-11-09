Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Yesterday I touched upon the drastic change made by the Jets and Robert Saleh from Year 1 to Year 2. A large part of that has been the revitalization of the secondary. Although the unit played hard last season, the talent just wasn’t there to put up elite results. The Jets made big splashes in the offseason, paying up for DJ Reed and drafting Sauce Gardner fourth overall in this past year’s draft. Both players have performed as top-10 cornerbacks in the NFL and have played a large part in the team’s success so far this season. Having elite cornerbacks help the front 7, and vice versa. If that production can continue, this Jets defense has a chance to finish as the best in the NFL. Let’s hope that’s the case going forward. With that, here are your links to team to start your morning.

