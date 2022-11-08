Jets Climb in Latest Power Rankings

Let the good times roll. After upsetting the favored Buffalo Bills, the Jets head into their bye week sitting at 6-3. Tuesday means power rankings, and as much as I’ve hated these over the years, with the Jets doing well I tend to spend a little more time looking at the national media coverage. What can I say, I love positive vibes being thrown at this team, it takes me back to when I first started at Gang Green Nation back in 2009.

Let’s start with the big dogs over at NFL.com

Now here’s ESPN, who have the Jets one spot higher than NFL.com with them having risen from #13 last week, they also name Quinnen Williams as the non-QB MVP candidate.

Next, we take a look at CBS who have the Jets all the way down at #14, below the Patriots and Bengals who both have wins over New York, and below the 4-4 San Francisco 49’ers.

Yahoo sports have the Jets inside the top 10 at #10 overall, saying:

Give the Jets plenty of credit. They could have faltered after losing to New England, but didn’t. Robert Saleh’s team was not wowed by Buffalo and wound up with its sixth win. Zach Wilson needs some more development before it is time to believe in Gang Green as a true contender, though. Next: Bye

Sports Illustrated has the Jets at #13 on their mid-season power rankings: