The New York Jets had a huge win yesterday over the Buffalo Bills to improve their record to 6-3. After such a significant triumph, it is difficult to find a negative. There was one cost to the win, however; defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins left the game with an elbow injury. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Rankins will miss 4-6 weeks.

#Jets DT Sheldon Rankins suffered a dislocated elbow Sunday vs. Buffalo, per sources. He could miss up to 4-6 weeks, depending on the healing process. The upcoming bye week will help. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 7, 2022

Rankins is having an excellent season for the Jets. In 2021 he seemed like a free agent disappointment, but this year we have seen flashes of the tackle who broke out in 2018 before suffering a career-altering Achilles injury. Rankins has been an excellent sidekick for Quinnen Williams inside as Quinnen has had a breakout season.

As Fowler notes, the Jets have their bye week. This is helpful. It means the 4-6 week timeline will only cost Rankins 3-5 games. It also gives the Jets some time to think about how they will adjust to life without him.

The good news is the Jets have excellent defensive line depth. The bad news is Rankins was playing great football and will surely be missed.