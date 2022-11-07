Podcast: Jets Pull Off Shocking Upset Against Bills

The Jets stunned the Buffalo Bills and the NFL on Sunday. Double digit home underdogs, New York registered a 20-17 win over the AFC’s best team to improve its record to 6-3 on the season. On today’s podcast we recap the game.

This was the type of game where the Jets needed to catch a few breaks. At the start of the game, it looked like the opposite would happen. The opening kickoff and first play from scrimmage were catastrophic. However, the Jets recovered from their rough start and an early 14-3 deficit to get the win.

In the second half the defense stepped up in a big way, holding Josh Allen and company to a field goal. The game-winning drive was a thing of beauty as the Jets ran the ball at will against a stout Buffalo defense.

Enjoy today’s podcast episode as I give my reflections of what happened.