NFL Playoff Picture: Jets Gain Ground With Win Over Bills

The Jets remain in fifth position in the AFC Playoff race, which is where they have resided for the past month, after their win over the Buffalo Bills. The victory did, however, pull the Jets to within a half game of the division lead. Since Buffalo also holds the top spot in the conference, the Jets find themselves just that half game out of the one seed with a head to head victory over the Bills in hand.

The AFC East has a crowded race. All four teams in the division are currently over .500.

Buffalo 6-2 NY Jets 6-3 Miami 6-3 New England 5-4

In the conference standings, the Jets continue to hold the fifth position as the top non-division leader. The top four spots are reserved for the four division champions.

Buffalo 6-2 Kansas City 6-2 Baltimore 5-3 Tennessee 5-3 NY Jets 6-3 Miami 6-3 LA Chargers 5-3 New England 5-4 Cincinnati 5-4 Indianapolis 3-5-1 Cleveland 3-5 Denver 3-5 Jacksonville 3-6 Las Vegas 2-6 Pittsburgh 2-6 Houston 1-6-1

If the season ended today, the Jets would travel to Nashville for the Wild Card round of the Playoffs for a game against the Tennessee Titans. Even though Tennessee currently owns a record half a game worse than the Jets, their status as AFC South leader gives them a higher seed.