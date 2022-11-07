Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets came away with a win against the Buffalo Bills yesterday to the score of 20-17. The Jets defense looked incredible, and made Josh Allen look human after an excellent 1st quarter by the Bills QB. After Diggs and Allen took the team to a 14-3 lead, the Jets crawled their way back to make it a close game going into the 4th quarter. Zach Wilson played within his boundaries and didn’t commit any turnovers, while Garrett Wilson looked like he’s going to be a superstar in this league sooner rather than later. The Jets have their bye next week, and return in Week 11 for a revenge game against the Patriots in Foxboro. For now, let’s enjoy the win. With that, here are your links to the team to start Victory Monday.

