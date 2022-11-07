MNF: Saints vs Ravens Prediction and Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 9. Tonight we have the New Orleans Saints hosting the Baltimore Ravens.

The 3-5 New Orleans Saints come into this game off a dominating shutout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week. It was a surprising defensive showing, as the Saints had given up 132 points in the preceding four games. The Saints main problem this year has been turnovers. The Saints turn over the ball too much on offense and they fail to turn the ball over enough on defense. The resulting 16 to 7 turnover deficit goes a long way towards explaining why the Saints have a losing record despite fielding above average offensive and defensive units. The Saints have also had all kinds of trouble at home this year, sporting a 1-3 record in New Orleans.

The 5-3 Baltimore Ravens come into this game winners of three of their last four games. Unlike the Saints, the Ravens do a great job with turnovers, with a favorable 9 to 15 turnover differential. The Ravens have only lost the turnover battle once all season.

I think the Ravens will take this game with turnovers being the deciding factor. I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let us know your pick below and use this thread to discuss the game.