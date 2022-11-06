New York Jets Flight Connections 11/06/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets face the mighty Buffalo Bills today in the toughest game for the Jets so far this season. The Bills are probably the best team in the NFL. This will be a huge challenge for the Jets on offense and on defense, but they are not without hope. A big game by the Jets’ defensive line harassing Josh Allen and a big game by the Jets’ outstanding cornerbacks will go a long way towards keeping the Jets in this game. From there it will be up to the Jets’ offensive line to protect Zach Wilson and open some holes in the running game, and it will be up to Zach Wilson to take care of the ball, make smart decisions, and exploit the Bills’ two backup safeties when the shots are there to be taken. A difficult task to be sure, but not an impossible one. Let’s hope the Jets are up to the challenge.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in November:

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign TE Kenny Yeboah to Active Roster

Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers | Spreading the Jets' Sack Wealth Around

Brian Costello - Jets' Garrett Wilson on Stefon Diggs: 'He's a great player'

Steve Serby - How Jets can produce The Perfect Game to beat mighty Bills

Steve Serby - Jets' Sheldon Rankins opens up on overcoming career 'rock bottom'

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' James Robinson now questionable to play against Bills

Max Goodman - New York Jets RB James Robinson Questionable Against Buffalo Bills

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Elijah Moore Sends Clear Message on Jets Future With Viral Post

Michael Obermuller - Jets RB James Robinson’s Status in Doubt vs Bills

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Denzel Mims has 'absolutely' earned a role in the offense

Billy Riccette - Jets sign Kenny Yeboah to active roster among Saturday roster moves

Billy Riccette - James Robinson late addition to injury report with knee issue

Gerard Samillano - Jets dealt James Robinson injury blow for Week 9 vs. Bills

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.