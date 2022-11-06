Dolphins, Bills open as favorites in Week 10 as Jets, Patriots have Byes

The New York Jets won the biggest game for them in many years on Sunday, taking down the mighty Buffalo Bills 20 - 17. The win brings the Jets record to 6-3 as they head into their bye week. Both the Jets and the Patriots will be off this coming week, leaving just the Bills and the Miami Dolphins active in the AFC East. Both the Bills and the Dolphins open as favorites for next week’s games.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the 6-2 Bills open as 7.5 point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings, and the 6-3 Dolphins open as 4 point home favorites against the Cleveland Browns. Both those spreads seem reasonable to me, though I’m a bit surprised the Dolphins aren’t bigger favorites at home.

I’m taking the Bills and the Dolphins at home to win their respective games this coming week.

The moneyline odds for the Bills game are Minnesota Vikings +275/Buffalo Bills -330.

The Over/Under for the Bills game is 48.5.

The moneyline odds for the Dolphins game are Cleveland Browns +165/Miami Dolphins -195.

The Over/Under for the Dolphins game is 48.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Bills and the Dolphins win next Sunday?